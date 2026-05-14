 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Arrives At Vidhan Bhavan On Bike; Rides Along With Minister Ashish Shelar - VIDEO
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HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Arrives At Vidhan Bhavan On Bike; Rides Along With Minister Ashish Shelar - VIDEO

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Arrives At Vidhan Bhavan On Bike; Rides Along With Minister Ashish Shelar - VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rode a motorcycle from his Varsha Bungalow in Malabar Hill to Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point on Thursday morning. Minister Ashish Shelar accompanied him as a pillion rider. The duo wore green helmets during the ride. The move reportedly followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and sustainable transport practices.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
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Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on a motorcycle on Thursday morning, drawing attention from commuters and onlookers in south Mumbai. Videos of his bike ride with Minister Ashish Shelar have gone viral.

CM Seen Riding Royal Enfield Bike

The Chief Minister was seen riding a black Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle, with Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar seated as the pillion rider. According to reports, Fadnavis rode the bike from his official residence, Varsha Bungalow in Malabar Hill, to Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point. The move reportedly came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and sustainable transportation practices.

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Fadnavis Seen Navigating Smoothly In Traffic

Videos of the Chief Minister’s ride quickly surfaced on social media and went viral online. In the visuals, both Fadnavis and Shelar are seen wearing green helmets as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises. Other clips showed the Chief Minister comfortably navigating through Mumbai traffic while riding the motorcycle.

The unusual mode of transport by the Chief Minister sparked curiosity among motorists and pedestrians along the route, with several people stopping to capture the moment on their mobile phones.

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