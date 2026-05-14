Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Arrives At Vidhan Bhavan On Bike; Rides Along With Minister Ashish Shelar - VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on a motorcycle on Thursday morning, drawing attention from commuters and onlookers in south Mumbai. Videos of his bike ride with Minister Ashish Shelar have gone viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Seen Riding Royal Enfield Bike

The Chief Minister was seen riding a black Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle, with Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar seated as the pillion rider. According to reports, Fadnavis rode the bike from his official residence, Varsha Bungalow in Malabar Hill, to Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point. The move reportedly came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and sustainable transportation practices.

Fadnavis Seen Navigating Smoothly In Traffic

Videos of the Chief Minister’s ride quickly surfaced on social media and went viral online. In the visuals, both Fadnavis and Shelar are seen wearing green helmets as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises. Other clips showed the Chief Minister comfortably navigating through Mumbai traffic while riding the motorcycle.

The unusual mode of transport by the Chief Minister sparked curiosity among motorists and pedestrians along the route, with several people stopping to capture the moment on their mobile phones.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/