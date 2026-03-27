Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹2,500 Crore Sion Hospital Redevelopment To Boost Healthcare Capacity |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced a major redevelopment project of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion, aimed at providing modern, high-quality and accessible healthcare to citizens.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the project, Fadnavis said the ₹2,500 crore expansion will increase the hospital’s capacity from around 1,900 beds to 3,286 beds by 2030. The project includes a 15-storey main hospital building with 2,200 beds, a 13-storey cancer care unit with 200 beds, a 14-storey emergency block with 600 beds, and a separate multi-storey OPD building capable of handling up to 16,000 patients daily.

The upgraded facility will feature more than 40 operation theatres, advanced diagnostic services such as MRI, CT scan and PET scan, and specialised trauma care. A 25-storey residential tower for doctors and nurses will also be constructed. The number of operation theatres will increase from 12 to 24, along with 24x7 emergency and advanced life support services.

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Fadnavis noted that the hospital, established in 1947 with just 60 beds, has grown into one of Asia’s prominent trauma care centres, equipped with facilities such as a human milk bank and a skin bank for burn patients. He said the expansion has become essential due to the rising patient load.

The Chief Minister added that the state, along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is committed to providing free and quality healthcare to every citizen. Treatment under schemes like Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana will continue to support patients with financial assistance.

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Mayor Ritu Tawde said the project will significantly enhance both capacity and quality of services. She highlighted that the civic body treats nearly 75 lakh outpatients and over 25 lakh inpatients annually and is working towards a “One City, One Health System” to ensure seamless healthcare access across Mumbai.

The redevelopment will also include modern laboratories, pharmacy, cath lab, patient diet facilities and waiting areas for relatives, ensuring comprehensive care under one roof.

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