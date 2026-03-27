Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe As NCP Minister Narhari Zirwal's Viral Video Sparks Political Controversy |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said an “appropriate decision” will be taken regarding state minister Narhari Zirwal after verifying facts related to a viral video that has triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra.

The clip, allegedly showing Zirwal with a trans-person inside a bedroom at his official bungalow, has gone viral on social media, prompting sharp reactions from opposition parties. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has demanded his immediate resignation, alleging moral impropriety and misuse of official premises.

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said Zirwal had informed him over the phone that the video was “doctored” and created by merging three to four old clips. “He has sought a probe into the matter. I have asked him to file a complaint,” the Chief Minister said, adding that a decision would be taken after verifying the facts in consultation with party leadership, including Sunetra Pawar.

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Despite mounting pressure, sources in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) indicated that the party is not inclined to seek Zirwal’s resignation at this stage. Senior leaders believe action should not be taken solely on the basis of allegations without proper verification. The party’s stance comes even as it has, in the past, acted against its leaders like Dhananjay Munde, Manikrao Kokate and Rupali Chakankar in controversial cases

Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC, however, said Zirwal should step down on moral grounds, though she clarified that it was her personal opinion. The Shiv Sena, along with the NCP, is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

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Opposition leaders have alleged that the video shows the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister in a compromising position and reflects a “moral decline” in state politics. The Congress has demanded that Zirwal be sacked over what it termed “obscene and unethical behaviour.”

This is the second controversy involving the 66-year-old leader in recent months. In February, an FDA department clerk was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau allegedly accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe at Mantralaya. Zirwal heads the department.

A four-time MLA from Dindori in Nashik district and a former Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Zirwal now finds himself at the centre of a growing political storm.

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