Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Congress, Rahul Gandhi Of 'International Conspiracy' To Destabilise India | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of being part of an international conspiracy to destabilise India and change its constitutional and democratic framework. He described the Opposition's slogan of 'Regime Change' as anti-constitutional and alleged that Congress wanted to bring an ultra-leftist government to power.

BJP's Mumbai Foot March Aimed At Protecting Constitution, Says Fadnavis

Addressing a BJP-organised foot march in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the Opposition's fight was not merely against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP or the NDA, but part of a larger covert battle against the country's constitutional institutions. He urged citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations and ideological differences, to join the movement to protect the Constitution and democracy.

"This is not a BJP fight. It is a fight to protect the Constitution of the country. We will not stop until the crisis is over. Let us take to the streets and resolve that we will not allow any attempt to change the Constitution or undermine democracy," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis Cites Bangladesh, Nepal And Sri Lanka To Question Opposition's Agenda

Referring to political developments in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Chief Minister alleged that similar attempts at regime change were being encouraged in India. He claimed that changing the existing political system, constitutional framework and institutions was what the Opposition meant by 'Regime Change'. Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, he said even Thackeray had used the phrase without understanding its implications.

Fadnavis also invoked the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, accusing Congress of repeatedly undermining the Constitution. He alleged that the party had used its parliamentary majority to place the Prime Minister above constitutional scrutiny after the Allahabad High Court invalidated Indira Gandhi's election. He further referred to the suspension of fundamental rights during the Emergency and credited the subsequent Janata Party government led by Morarji Desai with restoring constitutional safeguards through amendments.

Rahul Gandhi Wants Ultra-Leftist Political Order, Alleges Fadnavis

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said the Congress leader wanted to establish an ultra-leftist political order. "This is India, the land governed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. Your grandmother tried to undermine it but could not succeed. Rahul Gandhi, what makes you think you can do it?" he remarked.

He also criticised Congress for carrying what he described as a red book in the name of the Constitution, alleging that it symbolised movements responsible for political instability in neighbouring countries. He claimed that constitutional institutions such as the RBI, Election Commission and Supreme Court were being targeted through protests rather than through legitimate legal remedies.

The foot march was attended by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, state ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir and several legislators. Fadnavis said the NDA's campaign would continue until the Opposition's alleged attempts to alter the constitutional and democratic system were defeated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal hit back, accusing the BJP and RSS of being the real opponents of the Constitution. Calling the BJP's march an example of "the thief crying foul", Sapkal alleged that the ruling party was rattled after Rahul Gandhi exposed electoral irregularities through his 'vote chori' campaign.

He also described Fadnavis's references to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as fake, claiming that it was the BJP which had repeatedly spoken about changing the Constitution. Sapkal added that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah saw Rahul Gandhi as a threat because he was raising questions about alleged electoral manipulation.

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