Maharashtra Clinical Establishments Bill 2026 Gets Over 2,000 Suggestions; Doctors Seek Relief For Small Clinics | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: More than 2,000 suggestions have been received from doctors, nursing homes and medical associations on the proposed Maharashtra Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill, 2026, officials from the Public Health Department said. The submissions came ahead of the August 20 deadline for public feedback, with doctors seeking a practical regulatory framework that does not burden small clinics and general practitioners.

The Bill was introduced in the state legislature on July 3, 2026, and referred to a Joint Committee of both Houses, headed by Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. It seeks to regulate clinical establishments across Allopathy, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy and Dentistry through mandatory registration, minimum standards, inspections and penalties. The Bill is currently under consideration and has not yet become an Act.

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Doctors seek practical regulation

Dr Tushar Jagtap, Convenor of the Healing Hands Unity Panel, said doctors were not opposed to patient safety or quality healthcare, but regulation should be practical, transparent and proportionate. “The Bill risks creating a combination of over-registration, over-compliance, excessive inspections and severe penalties,” said Jagtap.

The All India Unani Tibbi Congress (AIUTC), Maharashtra, has urged the government to ensure that the proposed law does not lead to an “Inspector Raj” for small clinics and general practitioners.

AIUTC Maharashtra president Dr Mushtaq Mukadam called for a simple, transparent and risk-based system, with reasonable registration fees, single-window registration and legal protection for doctors providing emergency treatment in good faith.

“Regulation should protect patients without imposing unnecessary financial, administrative or legal burdens on healthcare professionals,” Mukadam said.

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Concerns over inspections and penalties

Doctors have particularly raised concerns over rigid infrastructure standards and compliance requirements for small clinics and dispensaries, as well as inspection powers and proposed penalties of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. They have sought clearly defined inspection procedures, accountability and safeguards against arbitrary action.

The medical fraternity has also called for strengthening and integrating the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, along with a proportionate registration system for smaller establishments and greater clarity on the proposed Registration and Regulation Council.

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