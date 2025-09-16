Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns | Representational image

The Maharashtra government has granted provisional licenses to bike taxi operators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, effectively giving the green signal to the long-awaited bike taxi services in the city. While the move is expected to improve last-mile connectivity and offer an affordable transport option to Mumbaikars, transport and urban planning experts have raised serious concerns over its implementation on the city’s already congested streets.

Congestion Fears Amid Growing Two-Wheeler Numbers

As of January 2025, Greater Mumbai had nearly 30.15 lakh two-wheelers. With the launch of bike taxi services, this number is likely to rise rapidly, which could also lead to increased congestion." Our transport planning lacks sophistication and long-term vision. With BEST services severely hit, people are struggling. Bike taxis may offer short-term relief, though they will add to congestion but who’s really concerned about that ?” said Rishi Agarwal, Sustainable mobility expert.

Pedestrian Safety at Risk

According to experts, Mumbai's roads many of which lack proper footpaths due to encroachments are already challenging for pedestrians. They fear that introducing bike taxis without adequate regulation and infrastructure may further compromise pedestrian safety. “Most sidewalks are already missing or unusable. Adding more two-wheelers stopping at roadside pick-up and drop-off points could make walking in the city even more hazardous,” said a senior urban mobility researcher.

“Bike taxis may be affordable, but they are risky for passengers, especially women. A four-wheeler taxi or a three-wheeler auto is much safer. Bike taxis are not suitable for Mumbai — they will only make traffic more undisciplined. They might be better suited for tier- 2 cities or smaller towns. There’s also the question of insurance for the passenger, as injuries in case of accidents can be more severe,” said A.V. Shenoy, co-founder of the Mumbai Mobility Forum and a noted transport expert.

Similarly, Vidyadhar Date, senior journalist and another transport expert, said, "Bike taxi services will make walking even more difficult — especially in cities like Mumbai, where footpaths are often missing. It's not the best solution; it caters to just one individual, while hundreds wait for buses. It won’t reduce dependence on autos and taxis either. Even domestic workers now share autos if they can’t get a bus. Life is becoming increasingly difficult."

Divided Views Among Experts

However, not all experts are critical. Some believe that if implemented effectively, bike taxis could offer a much-needed boost to last-mile connectivity, particularly in areas where public transport coverage is limited. They also point out that this service may reduce the frequent refusal by traditional taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers for short-distance rides — a common grievance among commuters.

Despite the potential benefits, there are specific safety concerns, especially regarding women’s security at night. Critics argue that without stringent safety measures, women passengers may feel vulnerable using bike taxi services. There is also worry about the rise in road accidents due to the increased presence of two-wheelers navigating through already narrow and congested lanes. Experts also want strict monitoring of the service providers, especially the bikers, who need to be regulated for traffic violations and to ensure passenger safety.

“Bike taxis can be a double-edged sword for a city like Mumbai,” said Mohammed Afzal, a noted transport expert and former member of the Maharashtra Government Traffic Advisory Committee.

“While they can improve mobility and accessibility, poor implementation could lead to more harm than good.”

“They offer affordable, quick, and eco-friendly last-mile connectivity, while also creating flexible job opportunities. However, safety remains a serious concern — from wrong-side driving to signal jumping — especially posing risks to women at night. To truly harness the benefits, authorities must ensure strict enforcement, provide proper training to drivers, monitor speeds, and develop dedicated bike lanes,” Afzal further added.

"The provisional licenses for two-wheeler ride services will mostly benefit individual owners of two-wheelers, who want to avoid the hassle of finding parking. However, riders won’t be able to carry luggage like they can in autos or cars. I've personally seen these services more frequently in Kolkata than in other cities. The only concern is that the drivers might end up behaving like some delivery riders — breaking traffic rules to meet targets,” said Jagdeep Desai, another transport expert.

Similarly, Jitendra Gupta, a transport expert, said, "Bike taxi services would definitely be very helpful, fast, and cost-effective for Mumbaikars. But safety is a big issue, especially for women commuters."

Operators Welcome the Move

Meanwhile, bike taxi operators have welcomed the government's decision. Companies like Uber have expressed optimism, stating that the service will provide Mumbaikars with affordable, fast, and convenient last-mile transport options.

“The Maharashtra Government’s decision to grant Uber a provisional licence to operate bike taxis is a win for both commuters and earners. People across the state have embraced bike taxis for their speed and value, and today’s approval allows us to serve them at scale while creating thousands of flexible earning opportunities. We have already submitted our licence application and will continue to work with the government on the next steps. We are confident that the Transport Department will expedite the registration process for commercial bikes and enhance last-mile connectivity,” said an Uber spokesperson.