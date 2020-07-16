Maharashtra class 12 results released results on mahresult.nic.in: Here's how to apply for re-evaluation?

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra HSC/ class 12 Result 2020.

The scores can be checked online only at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The board announced that the overall pass percentage in the class 12 exams stands at 90.66 percent.

For those students who have cleared the examination but want to appear for Class Improvement Scheme, only two attempts will be available in subsequent exams.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation of marks, photocopies of answer sheets, verification of marks and migration certificates, from tomorrow - July 17, 2020, at verification.mh-hsc.ac.in

Steps for verification of marks:

Log in at verification.mh-hsc.ac.in

Apply online.

The application form can be submitted by the students or the school directly to their respective divisional board.

Fees per subject - 50 Rupees to be paid online (Debit card / Credit card / UPI / Net Banking).

Steps for applying for the photocopy of the answer sheet:

Log in at verification.mh-hsc.ac.in

Apply online.

The student can only ask for photocopies of the answer sheets of his / her compulsory six subjects.

Fees per subject - 400 Rupees to be paid online (Debit card / Credit card / UPI / Net Banking).

The application for re-evaluation can be made within five working days from the date of sending photocopies by the Divisional Board (by email, in-person).

When applying for a re-evaluation of answer sheets, it is mandatory to upload the feedback of the subject teachers in PDF file format (File Size up to 15 MB).

If you have applied for the photocopies, there will not be any need to apply separately for revaluation.

Steps for revaluation: