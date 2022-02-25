Maharashtra: Class 12 language exams shelved after fire guts question papers

A day after question paper sets of Class 12 exams were gutted in a fire, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday said it has rescheduled examinations for some subjects.

The question paper sets of various subjects of Class 12 (HSC) Maharashtra board exams were gutted on Wednesday morning after the truck transporting them caught fire in Ahmednagar district. The board on Thursday announced that the papers of second and third language subjects, which were scheduled to take place on March 5 and March 7, will now be held on April 5 and April 7.

According to the board officials, Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian language exams were scheduled on March 5, while those of Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Spanish and Pali were scheduled on March 7.

“Since the confidentiality of these papers has been compromised, we have decided to reschedule these exams. As per the protocol, these papers will have to be reset and reprinted for all nine divisions,” MSBSHSE chairperson Sharad Gosavi said.

All exam papers were of the Pune division and were being transported to the city.The High Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exam of the state board is scheduled to take place from March 4.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:42 AM IST