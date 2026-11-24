Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. | File Photo.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das are expected to come together once again as the outfit announced its next protest, titled 'Save Constitution', in Maharashtra's Nagpur on November 26.

Taking to its official X account, the outfit announced that the protest would be held at Samvidhan Square in Nagpur. Calling upon people to participate in large numbers, the CJP said the programme would begin at 4 pm.

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Ashutosh Ranka To Address Public Gathering In Nagpur

This would be the first time Ashutosh Ranka will address a public gathering in the city, The Indian Express quoted a CJP member as saying.

The announcement came days after Dipke addressed a public meeting in Panaji on November 22, where he accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Goa of 'vote theft'.

He also alleged that the government was encouraging religious divisions to divert public attention from issues affecting ordinary citizens, the Hindustan Times reported.

Reading Of Constitution's Preamble, Speeches And Artistic Performances Planned

The programme in Nagpur will commence with the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, followed by speeches by Dipke and Ranka.

Several other speakers have also been invited to share their views on the Constitution. The event will also feature performances by artistes.

The organisers have reportedly planned one-to-one interactions with citizens to understand the problems faced by local residents and seek suggestions on issues that the outfit should take up in the future.

Dipke is also scheduled to meet prominent social workers and citizens ahead of the planned protest.

First Joint Gathering Since Azad Maidan Protest

The upcoming programme is reportedly the first event where the CJP leaders will come together following their protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, which had witnessed a low turnout.

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