 Maharashtra Civic Poll Counting Postponed To December 21 After High Court Directive
While polling was completed as planned on December 2, several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats affected by the court proceedings will now vote on December 20, with counting for all bodies scheduled the next day.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
The counting of votes for the state’s 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats, earlier scheduled for December 3, has been postponed to December 21 following a directive from the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench. The decision was issued during the hearing of a writ petition challenging aspects of the election schedule.

SEC Revises Election Programme After Court Order

As a result of the court’s intervention, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has revised the entire election timetable.

While polling was completed as planned on December 2, several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats affected by the court proceedings will now vote on December 20, with counting for all bodies scheduled the next day.

State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani confirmed the changes and said that fresh instructions have been issued to all District Collectors and Election Officers to prepare according to the updated timeline.

High Court Ensures Legal Compliance and Transparency

Officials said the High Court’s intervention ensures that the elections proceed strictly within legal and transparent frameworks.

With the polling date for affected bodies now set for December 20, district election machinery has intensified preparations to ensure a smooth process.

SEC Urges Citizens to Participate

The State Election Commission has appealed to citizens to turn out in large numbers for the rescheduled polling, emphasising the importance of civic participation in democratic governance.

