Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends the deadline to apply in Mega housing scheme in Taloja for month

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has given a 30 days extension to apply for its mega housing scheme in the Taloja node. The scheme was launched on January 26 and the last date was February 25. However, now home seekers can apply till March 24.

The deadline for the payment of fees and EMD amount and the computerized draw has also been extended accordingly.

“CIDCO is always committed to fulfilling everyone’s dream of owning a home in Navi Mumbai. CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme 2022 has received an overwhelming response. The deadline for submission of the applications has been extended to allow sufficient time for submission of documents and payment of the EMD amount. This will give an added window to the citizens who are willing to apply,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO.

CIDCO launched the mass housing scheme of 5,730 houses on 26 January 2022. Under this scheme, 5,730 houses (flats) have been made available in the rapidly developing Taloja node in Navi Mumbai. Out of the total 5,730 houses, 1,524 houses are available for the economically weaker sections under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the remaining 4,206 houses are for the general category. So far, CIDCO has already received over 19,000 applications for 5730 houses.

According to the revised schedule, online registration can be completed by 25 March 2022. After the registration, the online application and online payment process have to be completed by 25 March 2022.

The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on 31 March 2022 and the final list of accepted applicants will be published on 4 April 2022 on CIDCO’s website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com/. The computerized draw for the scheme will be held on April 8, 2022

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:27 PM IST