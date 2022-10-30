Maharashtra: Chorus grows for NCP's Ajit Pawar to become Chief Minister

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar | File

Mumbai: A growing chorus of voices is pitching for firebrand NCP leader and the leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar to be the state's chief minister.

After Pawar’s nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar said Ajitdada is capable of being the CM, another MLA from Jalgaon district and the party whip in the state assembly Anil Patil on Sunday said that the people of Maharashtra strongly feel that Ajitdada should become the state Chief Minister.

The statements by Rohit Pawar and Anil Patil led to a debate in Maharashtra politics at a time when the Shinde-Fadnavis government is being targeted by the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction exposing internal contradictions.

NCP has not hidden its ambition of grabbing the CM’s post, despite being in alliance with the Congress and Thackeray camp.

‘’During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Ajitdada had worked hard and created his mark by keeping three partners together (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress). The people of Maharashtra also now feel that Ajitdada with his grip over administration should become the state chief minister,’’ said Patil, adding that the NCP will emerge victorious despite BJP’s attempts to target it.

Earlier, Rohit Pawar, who represents Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat in the Ahmednagar district, hogged the headlines when he last week said that the NCP and the state will benefit greatly if Ajitdada becomes the chief minister.

‘’The state will definitely benefit if a veteran leader like Ajitdada holds the chief minister’s post. The people will also benefit due to the timely decisions taken by Ajitdada who has a vast experience in state politics,’’ opined Rohit Pawar.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who had left the BJP in October 2020, also claimed that had the party won one or two more assembly seats compared to the Shiv Sena in the 2019 assembly elections, it would have held the chief minister’s post.