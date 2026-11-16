Maharashtra Chief Secretary Race Heats Up As Rajesh Aggarwal's Retirement Nears; 3 IAS Officers Vie For Top Post | file pic

Mumbai: With less than a fortnight to go before Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal retires, lobbying for Maharashtra’s top bureaucratic post has gathered pace. The immediate question is whether the 1989 batch IAS officer will get an extension. Most of his predecessors secured three to six extra months, but the prevailing view is that another extension would be unfair to officers waiting their turn.

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If the post falls vacant, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will have three officers from the 1992 batch to consider. In order of seniority, they are Manisha Patankar, Sanjay Sethi and Milind Mhaiskar. Patankar retires on March 31, 2029, Sethi in September 2027 and Mhaiskar in November 2028.

One group of bureaucrats favours giving Sethi the first stint, which would last less than a year and leave room for the other two to serve. Appointing Patankar first would give her more than two years at the helm. A former Chief Secretary argues that a longer tenure would give the bureaucracy greater stability.

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From verses to waves

Around 30 tribal students from Gondia and Bhandara visited Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan, where they recited passages from the Bhagavad Gita. Their command of the verses and clarity of pronunciation impressed the Governor, while the students were struck by his warmth and hospitality.

Varma called for vocational and skills training alongside education and value-based learning to improve job prospects for children from nomadic and denotified tribes. He said he would recommend an educational visit to Pune during their next vacation.

The Governor was told that families from nomadic tribes move between districts in search of work, disrupting their children’s schooling. Gaps in education, he heard, can leave some children vulnerable to abuse. Lok Bhavan has hosted tribal students from other parts of the country before, giving them a chance to interact with the Governor. For one student, the visit brought a first glimpse of the sea, which the group initially took for an enormous swimming pool.

Civic pride takes a knock

Mumbai climbed six places to 27th among cities with at least 10 lakh residents in the cleanliness survey. That left the BMC with a budget of Rs70,000 crore and nearly one lakh employees, outside the top 10.

Senior urban development officials blamed bureaucrats and civic staff for Mumbai’s showing, while a former mayor pointed to weak supervision at every level. Issues flagged during earlier inspections by the Centre appear to have gone unresolved, hampering the corporation’s efforts to meet the department’s targets.

A senior IAS officer suggested that Fadnavis, who heads the urban development department, put a senior bureaucrat in charge of improving Mumbai’s ranking. The officer said the city should show a marked improvement by next year’s survey and called for stern action against officials found responsible for lapses if progress falls short.