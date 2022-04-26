Chandiwal Commission gives clean chit to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case; submits report to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Chandiwal Commission submitted its report to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today.The Commission was constituted by State Government to probe former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the state's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, reported ANI.

It was initially submitted before Home Deparment and was handed over to CM today. The Commission was constituted by State Govt to probe ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner PB Singh’s allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh.

The state-appointed one member high-level enquiry committee chaired by Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal on Thursday and had asked all the parties - Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze, Parambir Singh, etc. to file their final arguments in written format with the panel.

The panel was probing the Rs 100 crore corruption allegations levelled against former state home minister Deshmukh by former top cop Singh.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:06 PM IST