Chandiwal Commission: All parties asked to submit final submissions in written format

MUMBAI: The state-appointed one member high-level enquiry committee chaired by Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal on Thursday asked all the parties - Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze, Parambir Singh, etc. to file their final arguments in written format with the panel. The commission is likely to close for orders, the entire proceedings by next week.

"We are asked to submit written submissions, if any, in a day or two. The panel might give us time to make oral submissions," confirmed advocate Anukul Seth, who represents Singh.

The panel is probing the Rs 100 crore corruption allegations levelled against former state home minister Deshmukh by former top cop Singh.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:31 PM IST