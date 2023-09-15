Maharashtra CET Cell Opens 2-Day Institute Level Admission Window For UG Engineering & 5-Year Law Course

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell opened a two-day institute level admission window for undergraduate engineering and five-year law courses for the benefit of the students who recently passed the Class 12 supplementary board exam. The CET Cell directed the candidates to visit the institutes where they seek to enter on Thursday and Friday (September 14 and 15).

Admission Process

The entire admission process including the registration, document verification and confirmation of admission will be done by the colleges in this period. These students couldn't apply for these courses as they had failed or scored less than the required eligibility criteria in the regular Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) held in February and March. Even though they reappeared in the supplementary board exam conducted in July and August, the admission process was over before they got their results on August 18.

Following the results, the state Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) had asked universities to admit students who cleared the supplementary exams to the traditional Arts-Science-Commerce colleges. However, there was no such provision for professional courses, for which admissions are conducted centrally by the CET Cell. On Tuesday, Supriya Karande, a former member of the University of Mumbai (MU) senate, had submitted requests to the CET Cell as well as the Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, seeking to reopen the admissions for these students.