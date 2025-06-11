Maharashtra & Centre Fast-Track Safety Plan For Mumbai Locals; AC Trains To Ease Congestion After Mumbra Train Tragedy | X|@ANI

In the wake of the recent train tragedy near Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Central and state governments are jointly working on a comprehensive master plan to enhance safety on Mumbai’s suburban rail network and prevent future mishaps.

The CM also said that to reduce the load on the overcrowded suburban rail system, the government plans to introduce air-conditioned (AC) trains without increasing ticket prices. Reflecting on the incident that occurred on Monday which claimed four lives, he emphasised that the absence of adequate metro connectivity has pushed more passengers onto already burdened local trains, underlining the urgent need for long-term infrastructure upgrades.

Fadnavis acknowledged that delays in the expansion of the Metro network have exacerbated congestion on local trains, significantly increasing commuter risk.

Following the accident, Fadnavis said he held a 45-minute discussion with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during which the deployment of more AC trains was a key focus. “We must learn from the Mumbra incident,” he said, assuring that both the state and Central governments are committed to finding solutions. Fadnavis also pointed out that while government offices have been given flexible working hours, implementing the same in the private sector remains a challenge. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to expand public transport capacity to improve commuter safety and convenience.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director for Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, announced that the ministry has mandated automatic door-closure systems in all new local train rakes being manufactured for the Mumbai suburban network. “All existing rakes in service will also be redesigned and equipped with door-closure facilities,” he added.