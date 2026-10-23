Maharashtra: Central Railway’s Solapur Station Celebrates 135-Year Legacy, Honours Sanitation Workers

The Station Mahotsav showcased historic railway artefacts and Solapuri textiles while recognising sanitation workers for their contribution to station cleanliness | File Photo

Solapur, October 23, 2026: Solapur railway station, which has been serving passengers for over 135 years, celebrated its heritage on Friday with an exhibition of historic railway photographs, artefacts from the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR) era and a display of the region’s famous Solapuri chadars.

The Station Mahotsav, organised by the Central Railway’s Solapur Division on October 23, also recognised sanitation workers, who inaugurated the programme in acknowledgement of their contribution to maintaining cleanliness at the station.

Railway officers, staff and passengers attended the event, which also featured a cake-cutting ceremony. The heritage exhibition traced the evolution of railway operations and showcased old routes, trains and objects associated with the early years of Indian Railways.

A stall displaying Solapuri chadars brought the region’s textile heritage into the celebrations. Railway officials highlighted the need to preserve the history of the railway network and familiarise younger generations with its legacy.

135-Year Railway Legacy

Established on April 20, 1891, Solapur Junction is located on the Mumbai–Chennai main line and serves as an important rail link between western Maharashtra and northern Karnataka.

The station handles an average of 19,188 passengers daily and earns approximately Rs 50 lakh per day, according to the division’s operational data. It has 76 train halts daily, while parcel operations account for an average of 209 outward units and around Rs 51,000 in daily earnings.

Freight And Passenger Operations

The station also plays a role in freight movement, handling an average of 23 goods rakes daily — 22 inward and one outward. It is currently classified as an NSG-2 station, having earlier been categorised as ‘A’.

The Solapur Division was carved out of Central Railway on October 2, 1966, and merged with South Central Railway. It was subsequently brought back under Central Railway.

Also Watch:

The Station Mahotsav offered an opportunity to look back at this history while recognising the junction’s continuing role in passenger travel, freight transportation and regional connectivity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/