Maharashtra: Central Railway Expands Automobile Freight Network With First Car Loading From Bhigwan And Bhusaval

Central Railway has launched automobile loading operations from Bhigwan and Bhusaval to strengthen rail-based vehicle logistics | File Photo

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: Central Railway has added two new automobile loading points to its freight network by commencing vehicle transportation from Bhigwan Goods Shed in Solapur Division and Bhusaval Goods Shed in Bhusaval Division. The move marks a major step in expanding rail-based automobile logistics while creating new revenue streams for the railway.

Bhigwan Begins Vehicle Loading

The first automobile rake from Bhigwan was loaded on July 19, carrying 100 vehicles in 25 New Modified Goods (NMG) wagons to Rangiya in Assam. The operation earned Central Railway around Rs 21 lakh in freight revenue.

Officials said this is the first automobile loading from the reorganised Solapur Division after the transfer of the Daund and Manmad sections to Pune Division. Bhigwan Goods Shed has gradually expanded its freight operations over the past two years, handling coal and iron bars after infrastructure upgrades.

Railway officials said 26 more automobile loading requests have already been registered from Bhigwan, with each rake expected to generate Rs 16 lakh to Rs 22 lakh in revenue.

Bhusaval Adds New Freight Route

In another milestone, Bhusaval Goods Shed handled its first automobile rake on July 24 for Mahindra Logistics, transporting 100 vehicles to Nidvanda in Karnataka. The rake generated Rs 14.82 lakh in freight earnings.

Central Railway said the initiative is part of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik in 2027 and is aimed at retaining and expanding automobile traffic through rail.

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Railway Eyes Freight Growth

According to Central Railway, the two new loading points reflect its strategy of diversifying its freight business, improving customer convenience, and strengthening rail-based logistics.

Officials said the expansion supports Indian Railways' broader goal of increasing its freight market share through better infrastructure, customer-focused services, and sustainable transportation while creating long-term revenue opportunities.

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