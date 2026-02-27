Maharashtra Celebrates Marathi Bhasha Diwas With Cultural Push |

Mumbai: On Friday, to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Diwas, the state ministers and dignitaries came together at Vidhan Bhavan for 'Jave Vinodacha Gava' (let's go to the village of humour) program.

"Marathi language should be used more and more on digital media," deputy chief minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

"While living in the age of technology, it is necessary to use Marathi more and more in digital media so that the rich Marathi heritage can be passed on to the next generation more effectively," she added.

Pawar further added that a fund of Rs 5 crore has been provided for the construction of the proposed Maharashtra Bhavan in London, which will be a center of Marathi and Maharashtra culture. Grants have also been increased to public libraries for the promotion of the Marathi language. All Marathi people are happy that Marathi language has been given the status of a classical language. This is a great pride of Marathi language. This status will definitely be important for Marathi language to become the language of the people.

"We should transform our classical Marathi language into a language of knowledge and take the rich Marathi language to the next generation," expressed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a special program organized in the central hall of Vidhan Bhavan on the occasion of Marathi language day.

The program was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Marathi Language Committee Head Ashutosh Kale, among others.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also appealed to reach the Marathi language, literature and folk art in our language to as many people as possible.

