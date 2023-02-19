Maharashtra: Catch 22 for Uddhav faction MLAs as they risk losing membership in house over Shinde's whip

Chief minsiter Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

The biggest dilemma that MLAs and MPs from Uddhav Thackeray camp face, after the Election Commission (EC) allotted the party name and symbol to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s group is whether or not to take a stand on the floor of the House against the government. The legislators risk losing the membership of the House if they defy the whip and oppose the government.

The Thackeray camp has 15 MLAs, including Aaditya Thackeray. Four Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha and three of the Rajya Sabha are also part of this faction. In the aftermath of EC’s decision, the role of these MLAs and MPs can come under scrutiny. If these MPs defy a whip issued by the Shinde faction, which is now the official Shiv Sena, the party could start legal action against them.

In such a situation, the Uddhav Thackeray faction will have to establish its own group, constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat told The Free Press Journal. "If MLAs and MPs come under pressure of the anti-defection law, they will have no choice but to resign and go before the people again. Let people decide who is right and wrong in this case," he said.

However, as of now the situation may not escalate to this level, Bapat said. "The case about anti defection is going on in the Supreme Court. Much will be depend on the outcome of the case," he said.

“We do not want to escalate the situation. Also, no MLA wants to go for bypoll. So, we are trying to persuade a few MLAs to join the real Shiv Sna now," said a person closely associated with development.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene on March 13, while the Maharashtra Assembly's budget session is set to start on February 27.

The issue of a party office in Parliament will also be solved following the EC’s decision, with the Shiv Sena party office going to the Shinde group. South Central Mumbai MP Rahul Shewale, the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, said the plea to allot the office will be made to the Speaker.

The status of Shiv Sena Bhavan at Shivaji Park is also being discussed. The official Shiv Sena would like to take control over the building. However, the building is owned by Shivai Trust whose chairman is Uddhav Thackeray. Hence, Shinde may have a new building for his party. Shinde supporter Sada Sarvankar is learnt to have been asked to scout for a suitable premises in Dadar.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)