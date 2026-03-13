Maharashtra, Canada Collaborate In Agriculture, AI, Food Processing, Boost Farmer Incomes |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatreya Bharane on Thursday said cooperation between Maharashtra and Canada in agricultural technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and food processing will help create new investment opportunities and boost farmers’ income in the state.

Bharane said the state government is focusing on modernization of agriculture through the increased use of technology, artificial intelligence, agricultural education and technology-based startups. Strengthening cooperation with Canada in these sectors will help expand the agri-technology ecosystem and encourage investment, he said.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of representatives from Canadian industry and research organisations at the state secretariat, Mantralaya. The meeting reviewed potential areas of cooperation between Maharashtra and Canada in agriculture, technology, artificial intelligence and rural development.

The discussion focused on opportunities to strengthen collaboration in agricultural research, skill development, agri-food processing and initiatives aimed at boosting the rural economy.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Agriculture Department Secretary Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare and Pokhara Project Director Parimal Singh. Representatives from the Indo‑Canada Chamber of Commerce, including president Prashant Srivastava and vice-president Alok Nagpal, were also present along with other delegates from Canada’s industry and research sector.

Bharane emphasized that weather plays a crucial role in agriculture, as crop production depends on factors such as rainfall, temperature, wind speed and humidity. Artificial intelligence-based systems can help analyse such data, improve weather prediction and provide timely guidance to farmers.

He said the use of AI in agriculture is making farming more scientific, precise and profitable, while also helping farmers tackle challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and market uncertainty.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in areas such as education and skill development, agricultural technology research, food processing, value addition of agricultural products, supply chain management and sustainable farming practices.

Bharane further stressed the need to enhance research collaboration between agricultural universities in Maharashtra and universities in Canada through joint research projects, technology exchange, dual-degree programmes and scholarship schemes for students.

He expressed confidence that the dialogue would open new avenues of cooperation between Maharashtra and Canada in agriculture, technology, research and rural development.

