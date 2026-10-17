Maharashtra: CAIT To Oppose FDA Move To Ban Loose Spices, Warns Of Price Rise

CAIT's Maharashtra unit plans to oppose the FDA's mandatory packaging order for loose spices, citing concerns over rising costs for traders and consumers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: The Maharashtra unit of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will oppose the state Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to prohibit the sale of loose spice powders and mixed masalas, warning that mandatory packaging could increase prices and burden consumers.

The FDA, through an order issued on October 15 by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, made it mandatory for spices to be packed and sealed at the place of production before distribution and sale. The move aims to curb adulteration and improve food safety.

CAIT Flags Impact On Traders And Consumers

Shankar Thakkar, national secretary of CAIT, said the decision had been taken without adequately consulting all stakeholders and that the practical difficulties faced by traders, particularly small retailers, needed to be considered.

“This decision is practically difficult to implement and will ultimately burden end consumers. The overall prices of spices will increase, and even their quality could be compromised,” Thakkar said.

He pointed out that traders often assess the quality of spices and condiments through their aroma, a practice that would become difficult if the products were sold only in sealed packages. Mandatory packaging would also require traders to comply with statutory labelling requirements, adding to their costs.

“It is not just about packaging. The packages will have to carry all the necessary information and comply with statutory guidelines. This will push up prices,” Thakkar said.

Questions Raised Over Quality Control

Questioning whether packaged spices would necessarily be free from adulteration, he argued that mandatory packaging alone could not guarantee quality. “What if packaged spices are adulterated? It is the responsibility of government agencies to check the quality rather than impose a blanket ban,” he said.

CAIT To Submit Objections To Authorities

Thakkar said CAIT would soon convene a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the implications of the order and submit its objections to the concerned authorities.

Drawing a parallel with the restrictions on loose edible oil, he said the government should reconsider the decision and roll it back, arguing that it could adversely affect traders and consumers, particularly those who buy spices in small quantities.

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While the FDA’s move is aimed at preventing adulteration and protecting public health, CAIT maintains that mandatory packaging without adequate consultation could raise operating costs and make spices less affordable for consumers.

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