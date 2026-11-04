Maharashtra Cabinet Waives Stamp Duty On Siddhivinayak Trust’s ₹94-Crore Purchase Of Ram Mansion In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a waiver of stamp duty on the purchase of the Ram Mansion Cooperative Housing Society by the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust in Mumbai. The decision is aimed at facilitating additional facilities for devotees visiting the temple.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired the Cabinet meeting, which cleared the exemption on the property transaction. The trust has purchased the housing society, located adjacent to the Siddhivinayak Temple, for Rs 94.11 crore.

Cabinet Approves Purchase Of 20 Units

Spread across 708 square metres, the property comprises 13 residential flats and seven commercial units. The Cabinet approved the purchase of all 20 units for Rs 94,11,65,550.

New Facilities Planned For Devotees

The trust plans to utilise the premises to improve facilities for devotees, including queue management, a prasad distribution centre, a kitchen, accommodation for pilgrims and limited parking facilities.

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Government Waives Entire Stamp Duty

The transaction would otherwise have attracted stamp duty of Rs 2,32,38,700. However, considering the public interest involved and the proposed use of the property for pilgrim facilities, the state government decided to waive the entire stamp duty.

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