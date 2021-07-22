Maharashtra Cabinet rejig: Former HM Anil Deshmukh’s wait for reinduction gets longer

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s wait for court relief and the subsequent rehabilitation gets longer. On Thursday, he received a setback after the Bombay High Court refused to interfere with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and dismissed the plea filed by the Maharashtra Government in this regard. State NCP unit had supported Deshmukh blaming the BJP-led government for the alleged misuse of central investigating agencies against opponents. The party had said that Deshmukh will come out clean and he will be re-inducted in the state cabinet.
However, in view of today’s high court, Deshmukh will have to face a CBI probe over corruption charges levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh is also currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case.
The high court’s judgement is also a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which has supported Deshmukh in the ongoing legal battle.
Deshmukh has skipped from appearing before ED citing that he has filed a petition in the apex court pleading no coercive action be taken against him. Last week in a video, Deshmukh said he will appear before ED after the SC’s order.
Deshmukh has said that the CBI probe was illegal and in contravention of legal procedures. Former home minister argued that even the 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab got the benefit of the rule of law.
