Maharashtra Cabinet rejig: Former HM Anil Deshmukh’s wait for reinduction gets longer

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s wait for court relief and the subsequent rehabilitation gets longer. On Thursday, he received a setback after the Bombay High Court refused to interfere with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and dismissed the plea filed by the Maharashtra Government in this regard. State NCP unit had supported Deshmukh blaming the BJP-led government for the alleged misuse of central investigating agencies against opponents. The party had said that Deshmukh will come out clean and he will be re-inducted in the state cabinet.

However, in view of today’s high court, Deshmukh will have to face a CBI probe over corruption charges levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh is also currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case.