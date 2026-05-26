Maharashtra Cabinet Regularises 4 Acres Of Land For Kalyan's Ancient Pimpaleshwar Temple At Nominal Rate |

Kalyan: In a major relief for the centuries-old Pimpaleshwar Mahadev Temple in Dombivli, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the regularisation and allotment of 4 acres and 25 gunthas of land to the temple trust at a nominal rate. The decision comes following sustained efforts by Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde who had been pursuing the matter with the state government for several years.

Temple Trust Gets Legal Ownership of Sagaon-Sonarpada Plot

The land, located in the Sagaon-Sonarpada area of the Dombivli MIDC belt, has long been under the use of the Pimpaleshwar Devsthan Temple Trust. However, the trust had been awaiting legal ownership and regularisation of the encroached plot for years. With the Cabinet now granting formal approval, the trust will be able to utilise the land officially for social, religious and developmental activities linked to the temple.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to the official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the proposal had been forwarded by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) after due consideration by various government departments, including recommendations from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation committee and the state-level panel.

MP Shinde Hails Historic Moment for Devotees and Residents

Speaking on the development, MP Shrikant Shinde said the approval marked a historic moment for devotees of the temple and residents of the region. He stated that the temple, situated in Sonarpada, had been waiting for ownership rights for a long time and that continuous follow-ups with the state government finally yielded positive results.

The Maharashtra Cabinet has also clarified that the land allotment should not be treated as a precedent for future encroachment regularisation cases on MIDC-acquired land. The government has directed MIDC to formulate a comprehensive policy regarding removal, relocation or regularisation of encroachments on industrial land parcels in the future.

Temple Trust Thanks MP Shinde and State Government

Following the Cabinet’s approval, the temple trust expressed gratitude to MP Shrikant Shinde and the state government. Trustees said the move would accelerate infrastructure and development works at the temple premises while also improving facilities for devotees visiting the ancient shrine.

Officials stated that MIDC will now initiate the necessary administrative procedures to transfer the land in the trust’s name as per the Cabinet decision.

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