Maharashtra: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Honors Sculptor For Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Pratapgad's Shivpratap Memorial |

Mumbai: During his tenure as Tourism Minister, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha allocated Rs 10 crore to construct the Shivpratap Memorial at the base of Pratapgad. Recently, artisans completed a grand statue depicting the killing of Afzal Khan, which will be installed in the Shivpratap Memorial.

Minister Lodha honored sculptor Deepak Thopte, the artist behind this statue, at the Mantralaya. During the event, Minister Lodha announced that the statue would be unveiled soon.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Minister Lodha said, "During the 350th coronation year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I visited Pratapgad and conceived the idea of creating a memorial there. With the cooperation of J.J. School, a plan was devised, and a tender was issued. Funding was provided for the strengthening of the land, beautification, and creation of infrastructure at the site designated for the Shivpratap Memorial. This project came under my responsibility a year and a half ago, and work has been progressing rapidly. Constructing the Shivpratap Memorial is a matter of reverence, not an attempt to win votes, and no one can oppose it. This Shivpratap Memorial is our pride, a testament to our glorious history. Congratulations and thanks to everyone who worked hard to realize this concept and create this statue. Tourists from around the world will come to see this Memorial."

A tender was issued through J.J. School of Arts for the creation of the statue. Deepak Thopte was selected through this process. Thopte, along with a team of 15 people, worked on the statue for the past nine months. The statue features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a height of 13 feet and Afzal Khan at a height of 15 feet, with a weight of 7 to 8 tons.

This statue will be installed in Shivpratap Smarak, being developed at the base of Pratapgad. Construction of a protective wall, road development, landscaping, and beautification works have been undertaken at Pratapgad for this purpose. Additionally, an amphitheater and a light and sound show will be created in Shiv Pratap Smarak. Facilities such as toilet blocks and parking for citizens will also be provided.