e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Cabinet hikes monthly pension of freedom fighters

Maharashtra Cabinet hikes monthly pension of freedom fighters

This will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 74.75 crore annually.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Cabinet hikes monthly pension of freedom fighters | Twitter/CMO
Follow us on

Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a hike in the monthly pension of freedom fighters to Rs 20,000 from Rs 10,000. This will benefit those who participated in India’s freedom movement, Marathwada Liberation Movement and the Goa Liberation struggle. This will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 74.75 crore annually. This will benefit 6,229 freedom fighters in the state. 

The Chief Minister's Office said that Since 1965 the state government has started the monthly pension to the freedom fighters who participated in the Indian Freedom Movement, Hyderabad Liberation Movement and Goa Liberation Movement.

Accordingly, the government has started giving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from October 2, 2014. It has been increased to Rs 20,000.

Extension of deadline for permission of new colleges

The cabinet approved to accept applications for granting permission of new colleges now till January 15, 2023 and change the schedule accordingly and promulgate an ordinance. According to the amendment, the schedule contained in the act will be changed for starting new colleges or institutes, new courses, subjects, additional units or satellite centers in the state.

Read Also
Week after reporting ₹ 40 cr profit, Mumbai-based Metropolis Labs raided by IT over tax evasion
article-image

Ordinary Farmers Can Now Contest Market Committee Elections

Now common farmers can also contest market committee elections. In this regard, the decision to amend the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing Act was taken in the Cabinet meeting held today. 

The Chief Minister’s Office said that this will increase the representation of common farmers on the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)  as well as direct participation in the work.

Section 13 (1)(a) of this APMC Act has been amended to empower farmers to contest elections to the Board of Directors of these committees. Due to this reform, ordinary farmers will be able to contest the election of APMC along with the elected members of the Management Committee of Agricultural Credit Unions and Multipurpose Cooperative Societies and Gram Panchayat members.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Vashi APMC Fruit market, three fire tenders present at spot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet hikes monthly pension of freedom fighters

Maharashtra Cabinet hikes monthly pension of freedom fighters

Maharashtra Cabinet gives nod to MSRDC to raise loan worth Rs 35,629 cr for land acquisition of...

Maharashtra Cabinet gives nod to MSRDC to raise loan worth Rs 35,629 cr for land acquisition of...

Mumbai: 5 awesome things to do this weekend if you don't want to spend too much

Mumbai: 5 awesome things to do this weekend if you don't want to spend too much

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt doubles Pension of Freedom Fighters to Rs 20,000

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt doubles Pension of Freedom Fighters to Rs 20,000

Mumbai: Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for `insulting' Savarkar

Mumbai: Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for `insulting' Savarkar