Maharashtra Cabinet hikes monthly pension of freedom fighters | Twitter/CMO

Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a hike in the monthly pension of freedom fighters to Rs 20,000 from Rs 10,000. This will benefit those who participated in India’s freedom movement, Marathwada Liberation Movement and the Goa Liberation struggle. This will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 74.75 crore annually. This will benefit 6,229 freedom fighters in the state.

The Chief Minister's Office said that Since 1965 the state government has started the monthly pension to the freedom fighters who participated in the Indian Freedom Movement, Hyderabad Liberation Movement and Goa Liberation Movement.

Accordingly, the government has started giving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from October 2, 2014. It has been increased to Rs 20,000.

Extension of deadline for permission of new colleges

The cabinet approved to accept applications for granting permission of new colleges now till January 15, 2023 and change the schedule accordingly and promulgate an ordinance. According to the amendment, the schedule contained in the act will be changed for starting new colleges or institutes, new courses, subjects, additional units or satellite centers in the state.

Ordinary Farmers Can Now Contest Market Committee Elections

Now common farmers can also contest market committee elections. In this regard, the decision to amend the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing Act was taken in the Cabinet meeting held today.

The Chief Minister’s Office said that this will increase the representation of common farmers on the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) as well as direct participation in the work.

Section 13 (1)(a) of this APMC Act has been amended to empower farmers to contest elections to the Board of Directors of these committees. Due to this reform, ordinary farmers will be able to contest the election of APMC along with the elected members of the Management Committee of Agricultural Credit Unions and Multipurpose Cooperative Societies and Gram Panchayat members.