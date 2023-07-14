Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance Portfolio, Chhagan Bhujbal Gets Agriculture, Says Report |

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion has been a talking point for quite some time now since Ajit Pawar and nine other leaders of NCP joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Amid speculations of clashes due to ministerial berth allocations, a scribe has shared the list of portfolios that Pawar and leaders backing him have been given.

Reportedly Ajit Pawar has been alloted Finance portfolio while Chhagan Bhujbal has received Agriculture portfolio. Dilip Valse Patil will be heading the Cooperation Department while Dharmarao Atram will preside over Transport Department. Dhananjay Munde has been alloted Social Justice Department. Nextly, Anil Bhaidas Patil has been given Food Civil Supplies portfolio. Aditi Tatkare has been entrusted with Women Child Welfare Department while Sanjay Bansode was given Sports. NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif will look after Minorities Department.

Delhi visit

On Wednesday (July 12), with the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP trying to work out their respective party participation in the cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP rebel Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Pawar and his loyalists had joined hands with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on July 2, but there has been no consensus on the distribution of portfolios thus far, which was already long due.

Pending cabinet expansion

On August 9, 2022, 18 ministers were inducted in the Shinde-Fadnavis government after it came to power in June, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.

After much speculation, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the cabinet expansion will happen within 24 hours.