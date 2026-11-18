Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, empowering the Chancellor to remove Pro-Vice-Chancellors on the recommendation of the respective university Vice-Chancellors.

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also seeks to bring university construction and development works under the supervision of university management councils, with the Public Works Department (PWD) executing the projects.

Chancellor Gets Power To Remove Pro-Vice-Chancellors

The amendments will be made to Sections 13(12) and 100(5)(a) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, which came into force on March 1, 2017.

According to the proposed amendment to Section 13(12), the Chancellor will be empowered to remove a Pro-Vice-Chancellor based on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor of the concerned university.

PWD To Execute University Development Works

The amendment to Section 100(5)(a) will enable construction and development works related to universities to be carried out through the PWD under the supervision of the respective management councils.

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The state government said changes to the existing legislation had become necessary in view of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the changing landscape of higher education.

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