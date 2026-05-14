Maharashtra Cabinet Clears New Rule On Reserved Category Open Merit Posts |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Cabinet on Thursday approved a significant policy decision clarifying the appointment process for candidates from reserved categories in competitive examinations, stating that those availing concessions provided under reservation norms will not be eligible to claim posts under the open category.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and is expected to bring greater transparency and consistency to the implementation of reservation policies in government recruitment across Maharashtra.

According to the new policy, candidates belonging to reserved categories who have not availed any relaxation in age limit, educational qualification, work experience or number of examination attempts — excluding examination fee concessions — will continue to be eligible for selection in the open category purely on merit.

However, the Cabinet has made it clear that candidates from reserved categories who avail any concession in age, educational qualifications, experience or permissible examination attempts during the recruitment process will be considered only against reserved category posts. Such candidates will not be entitled to claim appointment against open category vacancies.

Officials said the move aims to remove ambiguity surrounding the selection of reserved category candidates in competitive examinations and streamline recruitment procedures in line with constitutional provisions and existing reservation norms.

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The policy is likely to have a major impact on recruitment processes conducted by various state government departments, public sector undertakings and other agencies undertaking competitive examinations in Maharashtra. It is also expected to address long-standing concerns regarding the classification of meritorious reserved category candidates and the interpretation of concessions granted during recruitment.

Government sources said the decision would help ensure that open category posts remain available for candidates competing without availing any form of relaxation, while simultaneously protecting the benefits intended for reserved category applicants under the state’s affirmative action framework.

The Cabinet believes the revised policy framework will strengthen transparency in recruitment and reduce disputes related to reservation implementation in future selection processes.

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