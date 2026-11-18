Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Palghar's Reclassification From Zone 4 To Zone 1 Under Textile Policy, Boosting Industrial Incentives | X | ANI

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major boost to the industrial sector, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the reclassification of Palghar district directly from Zone 4 to Zone 1 under the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-2028. The decision is expected to significantly enhance incentives available to textile industries in the district, encourage fresh investments and facilitate industrial expansion, strengthening Palghar’s position as an emerging textile manufacturing hub.

Boisar-Tarapur Textile Units To Benefit From Revised Zoning

The reclassification is particularly significant for textile units operating in the Boisar-Tarapur industrial belt, which have long sought a revision in the district’s zoning status to avail themselves of better financial incentives and subsidies. The existing classification had placed local industries at a disadvantage compared to units operating in districts with more favourable incentive structures.

The issue was taken up with the state government following consultations with textile industry representatives. On May 10, 2025, a meeting was held at the Tarapur Industrial Manufacturers’ Association (TIMA) Hall in Boisar, where entrepreneurs highlighted several challenges, including pending capital investment subsidies, electricity tariff concessions, industrial relocation and the demand for reclassification under the textile subsidy zoning framework.

Industry Representatives Raised Demands In May 2025

Subsequently, representations were submitted to the state government seeking a revision of Palghar’s classification. In a letter dated August 11, 2025, the Textile Commissionerate, Maharashtra, also forwarded a proposal to the Principal Secretary (Textiles), recommending a change in the district’s zoning status to improve the benefits available to local textile units. The proposal highlighted the need for enhanced capital investment and electricity subsidies to strengthen the sector.

The Cabinet’s latest approval has now cleared the way for Palghar’s direct elevation from Zone 4 to Zone 1, exceeding the earlier proposal for Zone 2. The revised classification is expected to provide textile entrepreneurs with access to a more favourable incentive framework, potentially encouraging existing units to expand operations while attracting new industrial investments.

The Cabinet has also approved an amendment to the textile policy concerning industrial expansion. Under the revised provision, the installation of new machinery worth at least 10 per cent of the book value of existing machinery will qualify as industrial expansion, making eligible units entitled to applicable policy benefits.

Welcoming the decision, Boisar MLA Vilas Tare said that the reclassification was the outcome of sustained efforts and follow-up with the state government over the past one-and-a-half years. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare and the concerned officials for supporting the decision. He also said that efforts would continue to secure the release of pending subsidies for textile industries.

The move is expected to provide fresh momentum to Palghar’s textile sector, with improved financial incentives potentially translating into capacity expansion, modernisation, new investments and employment opportunities for local residents. The decision is being viewed as an important step towards strengthening the district’s industrial ecosystem and improving its competitiveness in Maharashtra’s textile industry.

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