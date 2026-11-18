5 Arrested For Stealing Metals Worth ₹14.44 Lakh From Rahanal Warehouse; Property Worth ₹24.87 Lakh Seized |

Bhiwandi: Narpoli police have arrested five men for allegedly stealing metals worth ₹14.44 lakh from a warehouse in the Rahanal area of Bhiwandi taluka. The police have recovered the stolen metals along with a tempo allegedly used in the crime, taking the total value of the seized property to ₹24.87 lakh.

Accused Broke Warehouse Shutter Lock To Steal Metals

The theft took place at warehouse No. 745/1, located in Sadguru Compound near Holy Mary School on Rahanal Gram Panchayat Road. According to the police, the accused broke the iron grill and the lock of the warehouse shutter to gain entry sometime between November 5 and November 12. They allegedly stole lead metal, bismuth metal, solder metal and a digital video recorder (DVR), collectively valued at ₹14.44 lakh.

Police Launch Investigation After November 12 Complaint

Following a complaint lodged at Narpoli police station on November 12, the police launched an investigation into the incident. Considering the value of the stolen material, a team began examining technical evidence and gathering intelligence through informers to identify those involved.

The investigation led to the identification of five suspects, who were arrested within just two days of the case being registered, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shaukat alias Wasim Akbarali Khan, Abdul Hasim Wadut Khan, Giyasuddin Salahuddin Chaudhary, Salman Shaban Ali Khan and Ambiya Sajaauddin Mirza.

During interrogation, the police recovered a tempo allegedly used to transport the stolen material. They also seized stolen metals valued at ₹14.37 lakh from the accused. With the recovery of the vehicle, the total value of the seized property stands at ₹24.87 lakh, according to the police.

The swift detection of the case has helped the police recover most of the stolen material and identify all five alleged perpetrators within a short period.

Police Sub-Inspector Akash Pawar is conducting further investigation into the case.

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