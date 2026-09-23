Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Ownership Rights For Developed Plots To 198 Farmers Affected By Thane Metro Depot | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the allotment of developed plots on ownership rights to farmers whose land was acquired for the integrated car shed depot of Mumbai Metro Lines 4, 4A and 10 at Mogharpada in Thane district.

198 Project-Affected Farmers To Receive Developed Plots

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Under the decision, 198 project-affected farmers from Survey No. 30 at Mogharpada will receive developed plots under the 22.5% and 12.5% developed plot allotment schemes.

The integrated car shed depot is being developed at Mogharpada for Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10 and 11 as part of efforts to strengthen public transport infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Metro Line 4 Classified As Key Urban Transport Project

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had prepared a comprehensive Metro rail plan to improve transportation in the region. Metro Line 4 was approved between Wadala and Kasarvadavali in Than and was subsequently extended towards Gaimukh. The project has been classified as an urgent public project and an important urban transport initiative.

For the integrated car shed, a total of 174.01 hectares out of 211.76 hectares of land in Survey No. 30 at Mogharpada was acquired by the MMRDA.

The government had earlier approved a scheme under which project-affected landholders would receive developed plots equivalent to 22.5% and 12.5% of the acquired land, subject to applicable provisions.

The Cabinet has now approved the allotment of such developed plots with ownership rights under Class-I land tenure to the affected beneficiaries.

According to the decision, the beneficiaries include 167 project-affected farmers and 31 encroaching farmers, making a total of 198 beneficiaries.

The move is expected to facilitate rehabilitation and resettlement of landholders affected by the Metro infrastructure project while enabling the development of the integrated car shed required for the expansion of the Metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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