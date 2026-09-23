Bhiwandi Ganeshotsav Tableau Showcases Ganesha-Mooshak Modak Scene, Heritage Conservation And Social Service |

Bhiwandi: A charming tableau depicting Lord Ganesha and Mooshakraj stealing and enjoying ukadiche modak while Goddess Parvati lovingly prepares them has emerged as a major attraction at the ancient Ganpati temple in Prabhuali, in the Mandi area of Bhiwandi.

What makes the tableau distinctive is that it combines devotion with an environmental message while also offering visitors a glimpse into Bhiwandi’s old cultural heritage and architectural traditions that are gradually disappearing amid the city’s rapid transformation.

The tableau has been installed by the Prabhuali Mandi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which is celebrating its 64th year of the festival. This year, the organisers have sought to go beyond religious celebrations by incorporating social welfare and environmental awareness into the festivities.

Heritage, Environment And Devotion Come Together

The tableau has been created using old and discarded objects, which have been given a new purpose as part of the display. Through these elements, the organisers have attempted to showcase glimpses of Bhiwandi’s traditional culture and its fading architectural heritage.

The central theme features Goddess Parvati preparing ukadiche modak, while Lord Ganesha and Mooshakraj are shown secretly taking and eating the delicacy. The affectionate bond between a mother and her child has also been highlighted as an important element of the tableau.

The organisers said the display has been designed to convey the message of environmental conservation while preserving memories of the city’s traditional way of life.

Donated Clothes Turned Into Dresses For Needy Girls

The mandal has also linked its religious activities with social service. Clothes donated by devotees at the Ganpati temple throughout the year are collected and used to make frocks and dresses for girls from needy families.

The organisers said the clothes are distributed among students without discrimination based on caste or religion. Educational material has also been distributed among students as part of the mandal’s social initiatives.

The mandal’s president said the initiative aims to ensure that items offered by devotees throughout the year are put to meaningful use instead of being discarded.

She said the tableau incorporates environmental conservation, the city’s fading heritage and the emotional relationship between a mother and child, while the mandal’s social initiatives seek to extend the spirit of the festival beyond the temple.

With its combination of religious tradition, social service, reuse of old materials and a visual tribute to Bhiwandi’s disappearing heritage, the tableau has become a distinctive attraction for devotees visiting the temple during the Ganesh festival.

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