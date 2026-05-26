Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ‘Loknete Madhu Dandavate Terminal’ Name For Sawantwadi Railway Terminal

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai, May 26: In a significant decision, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to name the Sawantwadi railway terminal after veteran socialist leader and former Railway Minister Madhu Dandavate.

The terminal will now officially be known as “Loknete Madhu Dandavate Terminal”, recognising his contribution to the development of the Konkan region and Indian Railways.

Proposal followed up for nearly five years

The proposal had been pursued for nearly five years by the Konkan Vikas Samiti. According to the committee, efforts began in March 2021 through continuous correspondence with the state government, Railway Ministry and public representatives from Sindhudurg district.

After Konkan Railway clarified that the matter was under the state government's jurisdiction, a detailed proposal was submitted to the Chief Minister's Office in June 2023.

The process later moved through various administrative levels, including the Sindhudurg district administration, Panchayat Samiti and Malgaon Gram Panchayat. In March 2025, the Panchayat Samiti submitted its report to the district collector.

The matter also received support from Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, who reportedly held discussions with officials and backed the proposal.

Cabinet approval and recognition of contribution

Konkan Vikas Samiti founder-president Jaywant Darekar said the Cabinet approval on May 26, 2026, was the result of persistent follow-up at multiple levels. He said the naming decision was taken to honour Dandavate's long-standing contribution towards the progress of the Konkan region.

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Madhu Dandavate, known for his socialist ideology and clean public image, served as India's Railway Minister and played an important role in shaping transport and development policies during his political career.

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