Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ‘Lek Laadki Yojana’ For Welfare Of Girl Child

The ‘Lek Laadki Yojana’ announced during the budget session in March 2023 was approved during the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. “This decision will ensure that the girl child is financially supported from the time she is born and I applaud the government led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajitdada Pawar for this decision that will truly empower women,” said Shiv Sena secretary MLC Dr. Manisha Kayande.

Dr. Kayande said, “I am glad that both the governments at the centre and the state are working towards empowering women. The Narendra Modi-led government recently passed the Women Reservation Bill providing one-third reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and within a month the Mahayuti government approved the Lek Laadki Yojana which will financially support them since birth. The decision will be implemented from April 1, 2023 which means all the girls who have been born since April 1 will receive the benefit of this scheme.”

Welcoming this decision, Dr. Kayande said, “This decision will help to curb the rising instances of female infanticide as Rs 5,000 will be provided to the family at the birth of a girl child under this scheme. Also, the government will provide financial aid under this scheme in a phased manner – Rs 6,000 will be paid when the girl goes to Grade I, Rs 7,000 when she goes to Grade VI, Rs 8,000 when she takes admission to Grade XI and Rs 75,000 when she attains 18 years of age. This means that the girl and her family will receive a total sum of Rs 1,01,000 till the age of 18.”

“Next week, we will be celebrating Navratri and paying obeisance to the divine power of goddess Durga. The Mahayuti government has also pledged to honour and pay reverence to womanhood. Often girls from families with yellow or orange ration cards are asked to compromise their education for paucity of funds with the family. This decision will ensure that the girl child is educated and is truly empowered,” added Dr. Kayande.