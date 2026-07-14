Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Free Seeds For Farmers, Digital Dashboard, And International Agri-Market In Palghar

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced a series of farmer-centric initiatives, including free seeds for cultivators forced to undertake re-sowing due to fake seeds or natural calamities, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said after the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Free Seeds for Affected Farmers

Addressing the media at Mantralaya, Bawankule said farmers whose soybean, cotton or other crops fail to germinate because of spurious seeds, or are damaged by natural disasters, will receive free seeds funded through the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC). The move is aimed at ensuring that affected farmers do not bear the financial burden of purchasing seeds for a second sowing.

The minister also announced the creation of a dedicated digital dashboard to monitor and expedite the development of farm access roads across Maharashtra. The platform will help survey, number and open farm roads while enabling authorities to track and resolve farmers' complaints more efficiently.

International Agri-Market at Dapchari

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of an international-standard agricultural market at Dapchari in Palghar district, a project expected to provide Maharashtra's farm produce with greater access to global markets.

Bawankule further said the government has directed authorities to review pending forest rights claims and expedite the distribution of land titles to eligible tribal beneficiaries.

The state has also decided to extend full financial assistance to the families of devotees who lost their lives and those seriously injured in the recent Pandharpur Wari tragedy. Referring to the assault on tourists at Igatpuri, the minister said Chief Minister Fadnavis has ordered strict action against those responsible. He added that the government will also take appropriate action after reviewing the incident linked to a tender dispute in Ulhasnagar.

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