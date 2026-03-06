Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Anti-Conversion Bill Mandating Prior Permission For Religious Change

Maharashtra Cabinet clears draft legislation proposing prior approval and registration requirements for religious conversions in the state | X | ANI

Mumbai, March 5: The state Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft legislation aimed at regulating religious conversions in the state, making prior permission from a designated authority mandatory for individuals seeking to change their religion.

Prior approval requirement

According to officials, the proposed Prohibition of Conversion Bill requires any person intending to convert to another religion to submit a 60-day prior notice and obtain approval from the competent authority before the conversion takes place.

The draft law also states that once a conversion takes place, it must be formally registered with the authority within 25 days. Failure to complete the registration process within the stipulated period would render the conversion invalid, officials said.

Provision for police investigation

The bill further provides that if a blood relative of the individual alleges that the conversion has been carried out unlawfully, the police will be required to register a First Information Report (FIR) and initiate an investigation.

Focus on preventing unlawful conversions

The proposed legislation emphasises that while individuals have the right to religious freedom, this does not extend to conversions carried out through force, fraud or inducement. At the same time, it underscores that citizens have the right to be protected from such unlawful conversions.

The draft bill is expected to be introduced in the state legislature for further discussion and approval.

