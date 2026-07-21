Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Aspirational Taluka Programme For 177 Talukas, ₹5 Crore Allocated To Each | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the implementation of the 'Aspirational Taluka Programme' on a pilot basis for 2026-27 in 177 talukas, with each taluka to receive ₹5 crore for development during the year. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



The programme is modelled on NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programme, under which Maharashtra currently has four districts and 27 talukas. Performance under the programme is measured through 39 indicators covering health and nutrition, education, agriculture and allied services, basic infrastructure and social development.

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Expanding the initiative at the state level, the government has identified 10 districts*—Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, Washim, Hingoli, Jalna, Palghar, Beed, Dhule and Parbhani—and 177 talukas for focused development.



To encourage better performance, the state will provide additional incentive grants in 2027-28. The top five-performing talukas will receive awards of ₹10 crore, ₹8 crore, ₹6 crore, ₹4 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively. Separate awards based on overall performance across all sectors will also be given, with the first prize set at ₹21 crore, followed by ₹15 crore and ₹11 crore for the second and third positions.



The government will establish state, district and taluka-level monitoring committees to evaluate implementation and track progress under the programme.

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