Mumbai: CRS Portal Delays In Birth Certificates Hit Students Planning Higher Education Abroad

Delays in birth certificate processing have disrupted overseas education plans, prompting calls for urgent action to streamline the CRS system | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: Glitches in the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal, coupled with stringent verification procedures, have sparked severe delays in the issuance and correction of birth certificates across Mumbai, causing immense distress to thousands of citizens and students preparing to study abroad.

Addressing the crisis, Amin Patel, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra, has written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department Nipun Vinayak, calling for an urgent joint meeting to resolve the technical bottlenecks and streamline administrative procedures.

Students Face Growing Hardship

Patel said that the delays have hit students heading overseas for higher education particularly hard. Many require birth certificates or essential minor corrections, such as rectifying spelling or clerical errors, to complete their university admissions, visa applications and travel arrangements.

According to Patel, the administrative sluggishness and technical snags within the portal are creating widespread queues and anxiety at ward-level health department offices.

"Thousands of genuine citizens, especially students heading abroad for higher education, are facing severe delays in obtaining or correcting birth and death certificates due to technical issues in the CRS," the MLA said.

"I have called for a meeting to resolve the issue, expedite pending applications, and ensure priority assistance for students whose admissions, visas, and travel plans are at stake. The hardship faced by citizens must end immediately."

Patel said that administrative caution, following recent controversies surrounding alleged fraudulent birth certificate issuances in past years, has led to heightened scrutiny. Consequently, even genuine applicants with routine or minor correction requests are being subjected to repeated visits to ward offices without swift resolution.

Calls For Urgent Action

Compounding the problem, persistent technical issues in the nationwide CRS platform have reduced processing speeds to a crawl. The resulting backlog threatens to cause irreparable academic delays and financial losses to deserving students facing strict deadlines from international universities.

To mitigate the escalating hardship, Patel has requested an immediate joint meeting in the Municipal Commissioner's chamber alongside key departmental heads to formulate an emergency action plan.

Proposed measures include the immediate rectification of technical glitches in the CRS software, establishing dedicated priority assistance windows for students with approaching admission and visa deadlines, and streamlining administrative verification processes for minor clerical and spelling corrections.

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Citizens and student groups across the city have welcomed the intervention, hoping that swift coordination between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the State Health Department will bring immediate relief.

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