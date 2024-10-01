Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 38 Infrastructure Initiatives, Allocates Over ₹50,000 Crore For Key Projects In Mumbai And Thane; Details Inside

Representative Image | File

In the backdrop of the upcoming assembly elections, the state cabinet took 38 decisions during its meeting on Monday. The cabinet emphasised accelerating infrastructure projects in the Mumbai and Thane regions, as well as housing schemes for project-affected individuals.

To expedite the Orange Gate to Marine Drive tunnel project, the state government has approved interest-free secondary loan assistance to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). As per the cabinet decision, a total of ₹1,354.66 crore has been approved for this purpose. MMRDA will allocate ₹614.44 crore for state government taxes, ₹307.22 crore to cover half of the central government taxes, and ₹433 crore for land acquisition. The total cost of the Orange Gate to Marine Drive tunnel project is estimated at ₹9,158 crore.

Furthermore, the work on the Thane Ring Metro Rail project is being accelerated, with a revised budget of ₹12,220 crore approved during the cabinet meeting. The metro rail will span a total length of 29 kilometers, including 20 elevated stations and two underground stations.

Additionally, the cabinet approved an ₹18,800 crore project for the Thane to Borivali underground highway, which will consist of six lanes, one of which will be 11.85 kilometers long.

The cabinet also appointed JSW Infrastructure for the construction of the Murbe multipurpose port in the Palghar district. The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and the Central Marine and Fisheries Institute (CMFRI) will prepare a detailed report after examining all technical issues and the rehabilitation of fishermen. This port will operate year-round and will handle captive cargo and bulk dry cargo. The project is expected to create 1,500 job opportunities, with a total cost of ₹4,259 crore.

The cabinet approved the implementation of an affordable rental housing scheme for in eligible slum dwellers in Dharavi. In this regard, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) must immediately conduct a slum survey to determine the number of eligible and ineligible slum residents. Accordingly, the amount of land required for these residents will also need to be assessed. The cabinet clarified to the DRP that care must be taken to ensure no financial liability is incurred by the state government under the credit-linked subsidy, as this responsibility will remain with the special purpose company. This policy will not apply to any other projects.

In today's cabinet meeting, a decision was also made to provide a concession on the payment of land premiums to MMRDA to expedite the slum rehabilitation scheme in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamrajnagar. According to the recalculated value for 14 hectares of land in Kurla, MMRDA will be allowed to pay this premium from the sale proceeds after the project's completion, without a 25 percent land premium upfront.