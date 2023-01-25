Maharashtra Bypolls: EC revises date for voting in Pune's Kasba and Chinchwad constituencies

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday has changed the date of the Kasba and Chinchwad by-polls to be held in Maharashtra. According to a notification by the ECI, the by-elections to Kasba and Chinchwad constituencies will now be held on February 26, 2023 instead of February 27, 2023 announced earlier.

The date for the bypolls has been revised in the wake of Class 12 and graduate exams in the state.

The by-elections were necessitated following the death of BJP legislator Ms Mukta Tilak from Kasba and MLA Mr Laxman Jagtap from Chinchwad.

The date of the issue of gazette notification is January 31, while February 7 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 8, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is February 10.

