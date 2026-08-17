Maharashtra Businessman Dies After Seeking Blessings In Kashi, Wife & Son Found Dead In Hotel Room Later; Heartbreaking Video Allegedly Shows Last Rites |

Varanasi: A businessman from Maharashtra died during a family trip to Varanasi, following which his wife and son were found dead inside their hotel room in the Laksa area, in a tragic turn of events that is being investigated by police.

The family, from Raigad district in Maharashtra, had arrived in Varanasi on August 7 for a four-day trip. During their stay, they reportedly took a dip in the Ganga, offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and visited several parts of the city.

Businessman Falls Seriously Ill

The businessman, identified as Vishal Mukherjee, reportedly fell seriously ill late on August 9 while staying at the hotel. He was rushed to the BHU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead. His family later performed his last rites at Harishchandra Ghat the following day.

After the cremation, Mukherjee's wife and son returned to the hotel. When they failed to respond or open their room door for a considerable period, the hotel manager alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and opened the room, where the woman and her son were found dead.

Police reportedly recovered a packet of poison from inside the room. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police Examine Circumstances Of Deaths

ADCP Gaurav Bangar said the preliminary investigation suggests that the woman and her son may have died by suicide following the sudden death of Mukherjee, reported ETV Bharat. However, police are also examining other possible angles and circumstances surrounding the deaths.

According to the officer, Mukherjee's health deteriorated suddenly around midnight on August 9, after which he was taken to the BHU Trauma Centre, where he died. Following his last rites, police were informed that the hotel room was locked from inside and there was no response from those inside.

Pure heartbreak in the city of "Moksha"



A family from Raigad, Maharashtra, came seeking blessings - only to cremated together. Jaya Mukherjee (51) and her son Ishan (26) were found dead in their homestay, just one day after husband and father Vishal Mukherjee (56) breathed his… pic.twitter.com/SU5UBa30c3 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 16, 2026

Video Purportedly Shows Last Rites

Meanwhile, a video shared on X by journalist Piyush Rai has allegedly surfaced showing scenes purportedly from the family's last rites at a ghat in Kashi. However, the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified, particularly as reports indicate that Mukherjee's last rites had already been performed by his family.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with further details expected after the post-mortem examination and verification of other aspects of the case.