Maharashtra budget session: Nashik's JPLF blast issue taken up for discussion | ANI Screengrab

Mumbai: On the third day of the budget session of the Legislative Assembly, the issue of a blast near a broiler in JPLF Films Company at Gonde in Nashik was taken up for discussion on priority.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited the spot and ordered a high level inquiry. But after that, no progress has been made in this regard. Opposition leaders Vikram Kale, Shashikant Shinde, Amol Mitkari, Satish Chavan, Aniket Tatkare, Narendra Darade and Sachin Ahir had raised the question on the issue.

While replying to Minister of Labour Suresh Khade had said that a trial has also been initiated in the Nashik magistrate court against the OC holder of the company. Rs five lakh compensation was given to the kin of the deceased.

But NCP leader Shashikant Shinde sought details of what action has been taken against the company owner. He also stated that compensation was given by the government, not by the company.

On that Khade has said that company administration has submitted Rs15.74 lakh to the Commissioner of Compensation, Nashik and gave Rs6 lakh to the deceased and Rs99.92 lakh for the treatment of the injured.