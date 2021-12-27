Maharashtra: Budget session likely in Nagpur

After two successive winter sessions in Mumbai and not in Nagpur citing the coronavirus pandemic, the budget session of Maharashtra Legislature is likely to be held in Nagpur, the state’s second capital. Ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government and opposition BJP are unanimous on this issue and the formal announcement is expected on the concluding day of the ongoing winter session on Tuesday. The session is expected to be convened in March next year.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the budget session needs to be held in Nagpur and reminded that it was discussed at the Business Advisory Committee held recently.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is quite positive on holding the budget session in Nagpur. He however, added that the cabinet will take a decision and it will be announced thereafter.

As per the convention, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur every year. However, in 2020 it was shifted to Mumbai due to the pandemic while in 2021 it was also in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and also because the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was recovering from a spine surgery.

The idea behind the Nagpur session was to give a level playing field to Vidarbha as envisaged by the Nagpur pact.

