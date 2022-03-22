e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

Maharashtra Budget session: Bhagavad Gita must be taught in schools, says Mumbai BJP Prez

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai BJP President and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha | ANI

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has demanded that Shrimad Bhagavad Gita must be taught in schools.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:25 PM IST