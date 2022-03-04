Maharashtra Budget Session: Anil Parab tables committee's report on MSRTC's merger with state govt

Maharastra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday tabled the three-member committee report on the merger of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in the state assembly amid slogan shouting by the BJP legislators against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on OBC reservation issue.

Parab said the state cabinet last Wednesday has already approved the report.

The committee is reportedly not in favour of the MSRTC’s merger with the state government as demanded by the striking employees.

Earlier, the state government had submitted the committee’s report in a sealed cover to the HC which included the CM's opinion/ views on the same.

MSRTC argued that irrespective of the positive or negative findings of the report on merger of MSRTC with the state government, the workers should resume duty.

Of the 82,000 workers, 28,000 have resumed work. The MSRTC also assured the HC that if the workers were to resume duty immediately, it would not take any action, including criminal action against those employees.

ALSO READ NHRC notices to Maha Chief Secy, Pune Police chief after 4 die while cleaning septic tank

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:35 PM IST