Maharashtra Budget 2026–27: Ladki Bahin Scheme Likely To See Hike From ₹1,500 To ₹2,100 As CM Devendra Fadnavis Set To Present Budget On March 6

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is set to present the state budget within the next two days, on Friday, March 6, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scheduled to table the Budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the Legislative Assembly.

Several key financial allocations are expected in the Budget, with particular focus on the Ladki Bahin scheme. According to reports by several Marathi news portals, including SaamTV, there is speculation that the government may announce an increase in the monthly assistance under the scheme to Rs 2,100. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

₹36,000 Allocated Last Year For Ladki Bahin Scheme

A fresh budgetary provision for the Ladki Bahin scheme will be made for 2026–27. In the previous Budget, the state had allocated nearly Rs 36,000 crore for the scheme, which was meant for the 2025–26 financial year. The government is now expected to announce the funding requirement for the upcoming year.

Apart from welfare schemes for women, the Budget may also include important decisions related to farmers, including possible announcements on loan waivers and other relief measures.

The Ladki Bahin scheme has remained in focus after the government earlier announced plans to increase the monthly benefit to Rs 2,100. Despite two years having passed, the decision has not yet been implemented. As a result, all eyes are now on the upcoming Budget to see whether the long-awaited announcement will finally be made.

Debt Burden Of More Than ₹9 Lakh Crore

Meanwhile, the state government’s debt burden has already crossed Rs 9 lakh crore. Even though the state has borrowed within the limits set by the central government and the Reserve Bank, its financial condition is not strong enough to announce new large-scale spending programs and politically, there is no pressing need to do so either.

Hence, the Fadnavis-led government will focus on completing the projects and infrastructure already underway, such as irrigation schemes and other initiatives, giving them priority over new programs.

