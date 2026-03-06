Maharashtra Budget 2026 To Be Presented At 2 PM, Minister Ashish Jaiswal Asks Public To Wait For BIG Announcements |

Mumbai, March 6: Ahead of the Maharashtra Budget presentation in the state Assembly, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Jaiswal urged citizens to wait for the official announcement, assuring that the government remains focused on development and progress for the state.

Speakingto the reporters in Mumbai, Jaiswal said the budget will reflect the government’s commitment to taking Maharashtra forward and strengthening its position as one of the country’s leading economic engines.

Budget To Highlight Development Vision

The minister said the budget will be presented before the people of Maharashtra through the Assembly at 2 pm, and will outline the government’s roadmap for growth and progress.

He said the administration has taken a collective decision to steer Maharashtra towards development in an efficient and structured manner.

According to Jaiswal, the government is working together as a team to fulfil its commitments and deliver on the mandate given by the people during the last elections.

He emphasised that the leadership is fully aware of the responsibilities entrusted to it by the citizens of the state.

Focus On Strong Economy And Investment

Jaiswal noted that Maharashtra continues to remain one of the strongest economic contributors in the country and plays a key role in India’s overall development.

He said the government aims to ensure that the state continues to remain at the forefront of economic growth and policy making.

The minister also highlighted the government’s vision document titled Developed Maharashtra 2047, which outlines long term goals for the state’s economic and social progress.

According to him, the policy direction of the government will focus on attracting maximum investment to Maharashtra.

Employment And Future Growth

Jaiswal said encouraging investment will help create more employment opportunities for the youth and strengthen various sectors of society.

He added that the government is determined to ensure that Maharashtra remains a leader in development and continues contributing significantly to the nation’s growth.

The minister said the upcoming budget will reflect the government’s broader vision and policy direction aimed at sustaining economic momentum while addressing the expectations of the people of Maharashtra.

